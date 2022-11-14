2 men facing simlar charges in unrelated firearm seizures in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Two St. Catharines men are facing similar charges in a pair of unrelated episodes on Sunday involving the seizure of prohibited firearms.

Niagara police say the first incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a nightclub near Ontario and St. Paul streets.

Investigators say a security guard spotted a man inside a club with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

“The security guard intervened and took physical control of the handgun, prompting the suspect to flee on foot,” said a Niagara police spokesperson in a release on Monday.

A 20-year-old from St. Catharines was arrested “a short distance” away from the club and is facing seven charges in relation to possessing a firearm with 11 rounds of ammunition.

An hour later, officers say they seized another gun just two kilometres away from the club in an unconnected occurrence involving a driver who ditched a car and ran from police near Kent Street and Hillview Road North.

“As officers engaged in a foot pursuit through neighbouring backyards, the driver was observed discarding what appeared to be a handgun,” Niagara police said in a statement.

“The driver was ultimately apprehended by pursuing officers and arrested.”

Detectives revealed OPP provided a tip on the driver prior to his arrest for failing to stop for officers in an earlier speeding incident on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Victoria Avenue in the Town of Lincoln.

The handgun confiscated was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and had an extended magazine.

The 35-year-old from St. Catharines is also facing seven charges related to possessing of a prohibited firearm.