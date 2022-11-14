Menu

Canada

Driver critically injured after crashing into several trees, ravine in Toronto’s west end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 7:55 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West. Global News

A driver was left with critical injuries after crashing into several trees and a ravine in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene across from 800 Royal York Road, south of Bloor Street West, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a 2014 white Mercedes Sprinter van was heading southbound on Royal York Road when the driver lost control.

Read more: Woman in hospital after Brampton crash involving SUV, dump truck

The vehicle went off the roadway before crashing into several trees and a ravine, police said.

The 66-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information or video footage from the area of the crash to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

