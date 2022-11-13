Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jewish groups denounce upcoming Montreal show by French rapper accused of antisemitism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2022 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Adidas cancels deal with Ye following anti-Semitic comments'
Adidas cancels deal with Ye following anti-Semitic comments
WATCH: Adidas cancels deal with Ye following anti-Semitic comments – Oct 25, 2022

A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by a French rapper whose music it describes as openly hateful and antisemitic.

B’nai Brith Canada sent a letter on Friday to the owners of the L’Olympia theatre in Montreal, urging them to cancel a Dec. 4 show by musician Freeze Corleone.

11
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by French rapper Freeze Corleone whose music is described as openly hateful and antisemitic. View image in gallery mode
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by French rapper Freeze Corleone whose music is described as openly hateful and antisemitic. Freeze Corleone/Instagram

The national director of B’nai Brith’s League of Human Rights says Freeze Corleone has compared himself to Hitler and his lyrics include Holocaust denial and antisemitic tropes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving: Fans wear ‘Fight Antisemitism’ tees to Nets game following player’s tweet

Marvin Rotrand says his group will be speaking to the Canada Border Services Agency and Quebec authorities in the hopes that the artist won’t be allowed to perform.

The rapper has been criticized in the past by the International League Against Racism and AntiSemitism and by French politicians, but Rotrand says he doesn’t appear to have been convicted of a hate-related crime.

The venue’s management team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Adidas cancels deal with Ye following anti-Semitic comments'
Adidas cancels deal with Ye following anti-Semitic comments

 

MontrealConcertHate Speechshowanti-SemiticAntisemitismAntisemiticJewish groupsFreeze CarleoneFrench rapperL'Olympia
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers