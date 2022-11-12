Keon Edwards carries Western to 2022 Yates Cup crown

Send this page to someone via email

Through sun and rain and wind and snow, the Western Mustangs have been able to overcome all opponents and elements this season. They fought back against some thick flurries to win the Yates Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs defeated the Queen’s Gaels 44-16 in a game that saw thick flakes fall throughout the first half and eventually accumulated on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium.

None of that could slow down the OUA MVP and Larry Haylor award winner Keon Edwards. The veteran running back rushed for 269 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. He broke a run of 81 yards in the first quarter to set up the Mustangs first touchdown to open the scoring in the game.

“(Larry Haylor) would be so proud of him,” admitted Western head coach Greg Marshall. “He is absolutely Larry’s type of player. Tough, hard-working, a team-first guy and so unselfish.”

Story continues below advertisement

Queen’s kept things close early. Western’s lead was 13-7 at halftime, and then the second half belonged to the purple and white side.

Despite all the yards gained on the ground, the Mustangs also had success through the air. Second-year quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 222 yards on 10-of-14 passing and tossed three touchdowns.

The first went to Savaugn Magnaye-Jones, the second found Griffin Campbell before the end of the first half and the third went to Seth Robertson who took the ball 73 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

The results resembled the first meeting between the teams that the Mustangs won 35-11. The Gaels were able to gain yards both through the air and with their powerful running game, but the Western defence played a brilliant bend-but-don’t-break style that made it difficult for Queen’s to get to the end zone.

Both teams are known for their ability to play turnover-free football and there was only one in the entire game. Robert Panabaker picked off Gaels quarterback Alex Vreeken.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Spirit of Sport Awards handed out and 2022 class enshrined in London Sports Hall of Fame

The victory gave Western their fourth title in the past five OUA championship games and it vaulted them into the Mitchell Bowl, which will be played in London, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 19.