Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate Friday morning shooting in residential area

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 1:36 pm
Calgary police View image in full screen
File: Calgary Police Service car. File/Global News

Calgary police are looking for a suspect and a stolen vehicle following a Friday morning shooting in the northeast community of Castleridge.

Police said at around 7 a.m., a man allegedly confronted an area resident and shot him.

The resident, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a hoodie.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary police investigating September shooting

The vehicle is described as a 2022 black Jeep Cherokee with the licence plate BXY 0501, but officers are unsure if the suspect was the driver.

Police warn anyone that comes across the vehicle to call 911 and not approach the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingCastleridge Shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers