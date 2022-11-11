Calgary police investigate Friday morning shooting in residential area

See more sharing options

Calgary police are looking for a suspect and a stolen vehicle following a Friday morning shooting in the northeast community of Castleridge.

Police said at around 7 a.m., a man allegedly confronted an area resident and shot him.

The resident, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a hoodie.

The vehicle is described as a 2022 black Jeep Cherokee with the licence plate BXY 0501, but officers are unsure if the suspect was the driver.

Police warn anyone that comes across the vehicle to call 911 and not approach the SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.