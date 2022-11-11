Truck driver critically hurt after crash leaves him stuck in mangled cab for an hour

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver is fighting for his life after a major collision involving a car on Highway 15 Northbound near Mirabel, Que. on Thursday night.

The driver of the 18 wheeler, a man in his twenties, was stuck in his mangled cab for more than an hour before emergency crews rescued him.

“The jaws of life were needed in the intervention,” Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Helen St-Pierre said.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m., according to provincial police. The truck collided with another vehicle on the road after the car in front of it braked abruptly, tipping the truck and its load over.

Police say the reason behind the maneuver is still unknown.

The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries. St-Pierre said it is still too early to say if he will face charges.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash .

Highway 15 North remains closed Friday morning as crews remove the toppled truck and its cargo.