Feds pledge $2.5M to help spur business growth in downtown Winnipeg

The federal government is spending $2.5 million in an effort to help businesses in downtown Winnipeg.

The money will go to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and be used to help businesses “expand and thrive” in the city’s downtown, according to a release from the federal government Thursday.

“Recovery downtown takes collaboration, leadership and support from key partners and all levels of government,” BIZ CEO Kate Fenske said in a written statement.

“This investment from PrairiesCan in the Building Business Program will fill vacant storefronts and help entrepreneurs create new experiences for people who live, work and visit downtown, and will support existing businesses (to) grow the downtown economy.”

The funding, which comes through the federal government’s Jobs and Growth Fund, was announced Thursday by Saint Boniface—Saint Vital MP, Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

A release from the government said the money will be used to create 112 jobs in downtown Winnipeg, while maintaining 700 more.

“Our government knows that life is becoming too expensive, and we’re doubling down on our efforts to make it more affordable and grow the economy, creating good jobs that Canadians can count on,” Vandal said in the release.

“Our government’s support for the Building Business Program will have a positive impact on economic growth and make downtown Winnipeg an even better destination for businesses to thrive and people to gather.”