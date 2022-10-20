Growing population key to growing Winnipeg’s downtown: BIZ

Send this page to someone via email

As candidates running to be Winnipeg’s next mayor debate ways to revitalize the city’s downtown, a recent convert to downtown living says before there can be meaningful change more people need to follow his family’s path.

Jason Graveline and his wife moved from Winnipeg’s suburbs to the downtown area nearly two years ago.

“In our case, we had a very comfortable house in a blue collar neighborhood in Winnipeg, great neighbours, great, safe environment for for us and our kids,” Graveline told 680 CJOB’s The Start Thursday.

“(But) as the kids were growing and leaving the house and aging, we decided … it was time to downsize and maybe simplify our lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:20 Iconic Winnipeg intersection Portage & Main receives makeover

The couple made that change by selling their home in Tyndall Park and moving into an apartment “right in the heart of downtown.”

While there’s been adjustments to make, overall Graveline says the couple are thrilled to have made the move, and love being able to walk to Winnipeg Jets’ games, meet friends for events, and watch the sunset from their apartment’s rooftop.

“It actually makes life more pleasant,” he said. “We think less about the stuff and more about activities and events and and, you know, and enjoying and embracing downtown.”

Read more: Downtown Winnipeg safety teams continue to support community one year later

Graveline’s story is music to Kate Fenske’s ears.

Story continues below advertisement

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO says the organization is working hard to attract more businesses and ultimately bring more people to the area.

She says currently there are roughly 18,000 Winnipeggers who call the downtown home.

3:44 ManyFest returns to downtown Winnipeg

The BIZ has been tracking vacancies to see the the impacts brought on by pandemic and Fenske says ground floor vacancy rates in the downtown business improvement zone currently sit at 32 per cent.

“We’re really putting a lot of focus on that ground floor — that’s what brings life to the street, that’s what brings people down there,” she said.

“It is about creating that community, but it all comes down to people. If we’re trying to get more people to live downtown, to visit downtown, it is about quality of life.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BIZ launches new outdoor workspace in downtown Winnipeg

“We need more trees, more green spaces, more places that we can activate in terms of public spaces.”

Graveline says since they’ve moved, friends have expressed interest in joining them, but the relative safety of the suburbs can be hard to leave.

He said the end result is a “chicken and egg situation” that can see development stall.

“There are undeniably elements of downtown that are less safe … and there is no easy fix for that,” he said.

“We need to bring people downtown, which will bring services and safety, but people won’t come downtown until there’s services and safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fenske hopes programs like the BIZ’s downtown Winnipeg recovery strategy — which is offering new businesses grants to help set up shop downtown — will help bridge the gap between bringing services and people downtown.

Read more: Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Connect Grant to help small businesses still struggling

“We’ve got the Winnipeg Art Gallery, arts, culture, theatre, music, sports — all of that happens downtown — but the thing is, we really do need to focus on our residential population,” she said.

“We know we can’t rely on downtown workers, you know, coming back five days a week.

“It’s about … how can we create a quality of life in our city and unique experiences that you can only find downtown.”