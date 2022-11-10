Menu

Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 12:12 pm
Hurricane Nicole batters Florida coast with storm surge, heavy rains
Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday shortly after making landfall on Florida's east coast, barreling ashore with a brew of heavy downpours and fierce winds.

Environment Canada says the Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early this morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system makes its way to the East Coast this weekend.

But officials are warning to look out for potential outages in areas of the region hit hardest in late September by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Read more: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, weakens to tropical storm

The Prince Edward Island government issued a statement today encouraging residents to prepare for wind gusts by clearing the debris left in Fiona’s wake.

Fiona caused widespread power outages across Atlantic Canada that lasted as long as 19 days in some parts of P.E.I.

The province says that due to the weakened trees near power lines, residents should prepare for power outages when storm Nicole hits the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud says Nicole is significantly milder than Fiona but is still expected to bring heavy rain in New Brunswick and significant wind gusts in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

911 calls needed during hurricanes, emergencies: Nova Scotia

He says there does not appear to be a risk of flooding, though he adds that winds may reach a peak of 70 kilometres per hour in some parts of the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

