Barrie teen trying to surpass goal for backpacks fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie, Ont., teen who has been raising money to donate backpacks for children fleeing Ukraine is looking to surpass his goal in time for Christmas.

Grade 8 student Oscar Oliver, 13, has raised enough funds to donate 1,390 backpacks filled with school and educational items, toys, games and personal supplies for children fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Now with less than two months before Christmas, Oliver is looking to surpass his Buy a Backpack fundraising goal by raising enough for 2,022 backpacks.

“My backpacks might be the only Christmas present the children can look forwards to,” Oliver said.

“I’m hoping my magic number will bring good luck to the children so that, in some magical way, they will soon see an end to the war and, one day, get to go home.”

Story continues below advertisement

To reach his goal, Oliver needs to raise money for 632 more backpacks, costing $50 each.

Oliver said a $50 donation will support the cost of one new backpack filled with supplies and presents, like Lego and candy.

“There are now nearly four million refugees in Poland, and so many of them are children, including orphans, who have quickly been forgotten,” said Oliver.

“They are scared, and many are sick or have disabilities. I realized that even an item as small as a backpack with small personal gifts can mean so much to others in need.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February, the United Nations estimates more than 4.4 million people have fled the war into Poland, with millions more also going to other countries.

View image in full screen Oscar Oliver handing backpack and gifts to a young Ukrainian refugee. Supplied by Gary Oliver

View image in full screen Oscar Oliver with some of the Ukrainian refugee children – loaded with backpacks and gifts. Supplied by Gary Oliver

The Barrie teen returned from his trip to Poland to distribute the first 790 donations in September. He is planning to return in December to deliver the remainder of the donations.

Story continues below advertisement

Oliver’s campaign is co-ordinated with the help of the Polish children’s charity Fundacja Dziecięca Fantazja, founded by his parents, which grants wishes for children in Poland living with life-threatening illnesses, life-limiting conditions or challenging disabilities.

To donate $50 to the Buy a Backpack initiative, people can visit Oliver’s website.