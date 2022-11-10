Mounties investigating fatal car crash near Enderby

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that killed one person on Mabel Lake Road east of Enderby, B.C.

An unresponsive person was found inside a vehicle in the Ashton Creek area shortly after noon on Wednesday, by someone who was travelling on Mabel Lake Road when they saw a vehicle that appeared to have driven off the road and into the ditch, RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP, the Enderby Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were called in, but efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

“Criminality is not suspected and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and man’s death,” RCMP said.

No further information will be released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.