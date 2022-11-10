Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario, Alberta civil servants to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act commission counsel collapses during questioning'
Emergencies Act commission counsel collapses during questioning
WATCH: Emergencies Act commission counsel collapses during questioning

Ontario’s deputy solicitor general is expected to finish his testimony Thursday morning at the public inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.

Mario Di Tommaso briefly appeared Wednesday, telling the commission that after the first weekend of “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa, he realized it had “turned into an occupation.”

Read more: Emergencies Act should be ‘once-in-a-generation’ kind of tool: Freeland

But his testimony was interrupted when the lawyer examining him suffered a medical emergency, leading to first responders being called.

Di Tommaso’s testimony is expected to be followed by senior Alberta civil servant Marlin Degrand, who will be asked to speak about protests near the border in that province.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history on Feb. 14, arguing its temporary and extraordinary powers were needed to end blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the act and holding hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Jim Willett discusses divided Coutts community during Emergencies Act Inquiry testimony'
Mayor Jim Willett discusses divided Coutts community during Emergencies Act Inquiry testimony
Freedom ConvoyEmergencies ActEmergencies Act inquiryfreedom convoy protestconvoy to OttawaPublic Order Emergency CommissionEmergencies Act useconvoy blockadesCoutts blockadesFreedom Comvoy 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers