Suspect arrested, weapons seized after assault against New Westminster, B.C. shop worker

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault on a convenience store worker in New Westminster, B.C. last week.

Officers seized three knives from the man who attempted to flee on foot after being informed he was under arrest on Nov. 6.

The victim told police the attack took place around 8 a.m. after they spoke with the suspect about not having paid for ice cream. That’s when the man struck the victim and brandished a knife, the victim said.

In a Wednesday news release, New Westminster police said they found a man matching the suspect description exiting the Columbia SkyTrain station shortly afterward.

Charges related to assault with a weapon and breach of conditions are being recommended, they added.

“Assaults against customer service staff will not be tolerated,” said New Westminster police Sgt. Justine Thom.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.