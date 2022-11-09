Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested, weapons seized after assault against New Westminster, B.C. shop worker

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 8:36 pm
New Westminster police seized three knives from the suspect in an assault on a convenience store worker on Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
New Westminster police seized three knives from the suspect in an assault on a convenience store worker on Nov. 6, 2022. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault on a convenience store worker in New Westminster, B.C. last week.

Officers seized three knives from the man who attempted to flee on foot after being informed he was under arrest on Nov. 6.

The victim told police the attack took place around 8 a.m. after they spoke with the suspect about not having paid for ice cream. That’s when the man struck the victim and brandished a knife, the victim said.

Read more: VPD ‘social safety net’ report sparks debate as chief calls for more accountability in DTES

In a Wednesday news release, New Westminster police said they found a man matching the suspect description exiting the Columbia SkyTrain station shortly afterward.

Charges related to assault with a weapon and breach of conditions are being recommended, they added.

“Assaults against customer service staff will not be tolerated,” said New Westminster police Sgt. Justine Thom.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

SkyTrainNew WestminsterNew Westminster PoliceNew Westminster crimeColumbia SkyTrain stationconvenience store worker assaultedknife attack New Westminster
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

