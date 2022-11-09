Menu

Canada

Vancouver Police Department set to present ‘social safety net’ report Wednesday morning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:54 am
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street as the city works to clear tents from a sprawling homeless encampment in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street as the city works to clear tents from a sprawling homeless encampment in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A report commissioned by Vancouver police investigating the cost of  Vancouver’s “social safety net” is to be released Wednesday.

As Global News first reported Monday, a confidential report done for Vancouver police claims a staggering $5 billion is spent every year on Vancouver’s social safety net, with the vast majority in the Downtown Eastside.

The report shows that despite $14 million per day in spending, drug and homelessness issues are more prevalent than ever.

Read more: Vancouver’s social safety net costing $5B per year: VPD-commissioned report

New Vancouver mayor Ken Sim said he has read the full report and while he has questions about some of the numbers, it raises legitimate questions about what’s being done.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you look at the report, it prompts great questions. It talks about transparency and accountability,” Sim said.

“I think we can all agree the situation has gotten worse … despite the fact there are a lot of groups doing a lot of things.

“We can do better.”

Read more: ‘Prompts great questions’: Mayor reacts to Vancouver’s social safety net report

Vancouver police commissioned HelpSeeker Technologies to conduct the audit.

A press conference is being held to present the report Wednesday at 11 a.m.

More to come.

