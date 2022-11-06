‘Housing For All’ rally held in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A group of housing advocates and Downtown Eastside community members gathered in downtown Vancouver for a “Housing For All” rally.

The rally was organized by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU), a non-profit group that works to improve the lives of those living in the Downtown Eastside.

The rally demanded action from all levels of government to address the housing crisis in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“The goal is for us to get support, spread knowledge and try to get dignified housing for everyone,” said Aeio Marion, a VANDU block steward and co-organizer.

“This includes residents at single-room occupancies (SROs) and tent encampments.”

“We have crappy SROs that lack fire codes, which have had many fires in them over the last few years,” said Marion.

“There is not enough proper dignified housing for everyone,” Marion added.

“It’s crazy that people are choosing to live in the streets over the SROs. It shows how bad they really are.”

The rally drew around 100 attendees, including a local city councilor.

“I’ve been advocating since 2014 to do something differently. We need to do temporary shelter options or tiny homes. Something that is better than a tent,” said Pete Fry, a Vancouver City Councillor.

“We are trying to build new housing but those take years to materialize. We need to be doing something now.”

The rally was held on the eve of new Vancouver mayor Ken Sim’s inauguration.

A new city council has those at the rally hopeful change may happen with a new mayor.

The rally was held at Oppenheimer Park and included a march around the Vancouver neighbourhood.