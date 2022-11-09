Waterloo police appeal for help in 20-year-old missing persons case

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s been 20 years since anyone in Kitchener, Ont., last heard or saw Dave MacDermott.

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s missing persons unit is appealing for the public’s help in the man’s disappearance.

He was 30 years old when he was to meet with friends on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2002.

Investigators say MacDermott did not show up on either day.

They say his last known whereabouts was at his home on Mill Street on Nov. 9.

There have been reports that MacDermott was out that evening at Club Renaissance.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say he was known to frequent other establishments in Kitchener and Waterloo including Roxanne’s, the Silver Spur, and Howl at the Moon.

MacDermott is described as six-foot-one, 186 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and a small ladybug tattoo between is shoulder blades.

Investigators says his family have been waiting two decades for some form of closure and believe someone connected to MacDermott has information on his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8738 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.