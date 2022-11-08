Child dies in a tractor collision in Woolwich Township: Waterloo police

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a young child north of Elmira.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Police determined that a tractor struck the child as the farm vehicle was reversing.

The child was taken to an out-of-region hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor, a 41-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police say the traffic services unit is continuing the investigation into the incident.