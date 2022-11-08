Child dies in a tractor collision in Woolwich Township: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a young child north of Elmira.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
Police determined that a tractor struck the child as the farm vehicle was reversing.
Trending Now
The child was taken to an out-of-region hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Read more: Waterloo police charge driver in fatal collision with horse and buggy in Woolwich Township
Read More
Investigators say the driver of the tractor, a 41-year-old man, was not hurt.
Police say the traffic services unit is continuing the investigation into the incident.
Comments