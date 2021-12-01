Cold case: Calgary police seek information about woman who vanished in 1990

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for information about a historical missing person case.

The family of Moui Nguyen, a.k.a. “Ni,” last saw her in Calgary in January 1990, the CPS said. She was 29 at the time she was reported missing.

Nguyen was a refugee from Vietnam who arrived in Calgary from Thailand in the mid-1980s, police said, adding she worked in downtown Calgary at a coffee shop and a clothing store named La Quinta Fashions, located at 855 2 Street S.W.

“It was reported at the time that Nguyen had ended a relationship with an intimate partner shortly before her disappearance,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation has been ongoing and they want to talk to people who have information about Nguyen’s whereabouts after January 1990.

If you have details, call the CPS at 403-266-1234, the CPS missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.