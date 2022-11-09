Police identify 5 more suspects in PNE riot, 3 remain on ‘most wanted’ list

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified another five suspects in the riot that caused more than $300,000 in damage at the PNE in September.

Earlier this month, police released photos of their 10 “most wanted” suspects in the disturbance, which took place after American rapper Lil Baby cancelled his headliner performance at the Breakout Festival on Sept. 18 at the last minute.

While some concert-goers left peacefully, about a thousand rioted instead. Videos posted to social media captured the ensuing looting and destruction of property, including food kiosks and light fixtures.

“We promised to do everything we could to identify the people responsible for destroying property and putting other concert-goers in danger,” Insp. Dale Weidman said in a Nov. 1 news release that contained the suspect list.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Vancouver police release top 10 most wanted from PNE riot BREAKOUT Festival

With help from the public, police identified two of the suspects on that list by Nov. 4. Three remain, the Vancouver Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

“These pictures represent our top 10 suspects – those who engaged in some of the most dangerous and destructive behavior,” Weidman said earlier this month.

Seven people were arrested after the riot for breaching the peace.

Five more suspects in the Breakout Festival riot have now been identified, bringing the total to seven. If you recognize the three remaining suspects, please visit https://t.co/REJs6xcF0K. pic.twitter.com/gHuqoShGR8 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Since the riot, the PNE has backed its customized security plan for the Sept. 18 event, calling the riot “incredibly shocking” and unpredictable, given the success of previous events of a similar size and nature.

On social media, Lil Baby had apologized to Vancouver, the Breakout festival and concert-goers for the cancellation, stating that his body “completely shut down.”

Anyone with information on the riot or the wanted suspects can contact police through their web page dedicated to the investigation.