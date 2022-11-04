Vancouver police identify 2 of their top 10 suspects in PNE festival riot

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they’ve identified two of their “top 10” suspects in the investigation into a riot at a rap music festival at the PNE in September.

“Investigators are going through hundreds of tips and expect to identify further suspects soon,” the Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet Friday.

View image in full screen Vancouver police are looking for help to identify suspects from September’s Breakout Festival riot. Vancouver police

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are one of the suspects on this poster, now is the time to come forward.”

Police unveiled photos of their 10 most wanted suspects in the riot earlier this week, saying they are believed to be responsible for the most dangerous acts during the incident.

2:14 PNE spokesperson provides insights on riot investigation

The riot broke out Sept. 18 when festival headliner Lil Baby cancelled his performance at the last minute, citing health reasons.

The PNE has said about 1,000 of the 5,200 attendees refused to leave and turned violent, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Video posted to social media shows angry fans trashing displays, throwing trash cans and knocking over tents. Seven people were arrested.

Police have since set up a video evidence collection portal, and said they’ve received “dozens” of submissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who recognizes a suspect is asked to contact police.