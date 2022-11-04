Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police identify 2 of their top 10 suspects in PNE festival riot

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release top 10 most wanted from PNE riot BREAKOUT Festival'
Vancouver police release top 10 most wanted from PNE riot BREAKOUT Festival
Insp. Dale Weidman, the officer in charge of the VPD’s Major Crime Section, says investigators have identified the top 10 most wanted people in the riot at the PNE Amphitheatre in September. Some members of the crowd started destroying property after the festival headliner, Lil Baby, cancelled suddenly.

Vancouver police say they’ve identified two of their “top 10” suspects in the investigation into a riot at a rap music festival at the PNE in September.

“Investigators are going through hundreds of tips and expect to identify further suspects soon,” the Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet Friday.

Vancouver police are looking for help to identify suspects from September’s Breakout Festival riot. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for help to identify suspects from September’s Breakout Festival riot. Vancouver police

Read more: Police release list of top 10 most wanted in PNE festival riot

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are one of the suspects on this poster, now is the time to come forward.”

Trending Now

Police unveiled photos of their 10 most wanted suspects in the riot earlier this week, saying they are believed to be responsible for the most dangerous acts during the incident.

Click to play video: 'PNE spokesperson provides insights on riot investigation'
PNE spokesperson provides insights on riot investigation

The riot broke out Sept. 18 when festival headliner Lil Baby cancelled his performance at the last minute, citing health reasons.

The PNE has said about 1,000 of the 5,200 attendees refused to leave and turned violent, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Video posted to social media shows angry fans trashing displays, throwing trash cans and knocking over tents. Seven people were arrested.

Police have since set up a video evidence collection portal, and said they’ve received “dozens” of submissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who recognizes a suspect is asked to contact police.

vancouver policeLil BabyPNE Riotbreakout festivalLil Baby RiotVancouver Riotbreakout festival riotbreakout riotbreakout top 10PNE festival riot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers