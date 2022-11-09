N.S. public health reports student death from suspected meningococcal disease

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia public health is investigating after a university student recently died of a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis in the province’s western health zone.

In a release, Nova Scotia Health said the student, who attended Saint Mary’s University, died in hospital over the weekend. Public health has identified and contacted those who may have been exposed to them, the release said.

“At this time there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the Saint Mary’s University community,” said Dr. Jesse Kancir, regional medical officer of health, in the release.

“Bacterial meningitis is not spread through casual contact, such as sitting next to or talking with someone who is sick with the disease.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meningococcal disease refers to an illness caused by a type of bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis.

Meningitis — infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord — is one of the most common types of meningococcal infections. Meningococcal infections can be “very serious and can be deadly in a matter of hours,” the CDC said.

In its release, Nova Scotia Health said the bacteria that can cause meningococcal disease are spread by direct secretions from the nose and mouth. This is done through activities like kissing, sharing food, drinks, water bottles, toothbrushes, eating utensils, cigarettes and other smoking or vaping products.

Kancir said Public Health has been focusing on identifying and contacting those who were exposed to they can receive prophylactic antibiotics, and no other cases have been identified at this time.

The release noted that there is no vaccine that protects against all causes of meningococcal meningitis, though the province’s vaccine program provides immunization against the C strain of the disease at 12 months of age, and the A, C, Y, and W strains as part of the Grade 7 school immunization program.

“Currently, the meningococcal B vaccine is not part of the publicly funded vaccine program in Nova Scotia but is available to those who are identified as having close contact with a meningococcal case or are at higher risk of meningococcal disease.”

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms of meningococcal disease includes fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, sensitivity to light, and changes in level of alertness. Anyone who becomes ill with these symptoms is asked to seek medical attention immediately, the release said.