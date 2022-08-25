3 cases of meningococcal disease reported in Toronto, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health says it has confirmed three cases of the invasive meningococcal disease in the city.

The public health agency said the three affected people are between 20 and 30 years old. They began feeling symptoms between July 15 and 17.

The three were also born outside of Canada in countries that do not provide childhood immunization against meningococcal disease, Toronto Public Health said.

One of the three people died from the disease, they added.

The public health agency said it has not been able to identify a link between the cases but it’s been confirmed all three had the same rare strain of the disease.

“Adults between 20 and 36 years old who have not received a meningococcal disease vaccine are strongly recommended to contact their health care provider to receive a meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible,” Toronto Public Health said.

“TPH will monitor vaccine demand and is actively exploring additional vaccination channels.”

Invasive meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria. The infection spreads from one person to another through direct contact with secretions from the nose or throat.

Toronto Public Health said these illnesses are often severe, can be deadly, and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream.

Symptoms begin with fever, aches, joint pain, headache, stiff neck and photophobia.