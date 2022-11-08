Homeowners unaccounted for following house fire northeast of Bancroft: OPP

Police say homeowners are unaccounted for following a house fire northeast of Bancroft, Ont.
According to Bancroft OPP, around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Whytes Road in the Township of Carlow-Mayo, about 32 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.
On Monday afternoon, police said the homeowners remain unaccounted for.
The OPP’s crime and forensic identification units, along with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating the fire.
OPP say anyone with information regarding the fire should immediately contact the Bancroft detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
