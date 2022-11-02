Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Curve Lake First Nation early Wednesday.

Around 4:45 a.m., Selwyn Township firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Benojee Street. They arrived to a fully involved structure fire with flames coming from the rear of the building, according to fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer.

Bowyer says the homeowners were alerted by smoke alarms. Three people and a pet dog managed to get out of the home safely.

A pet cat, however, was reported missing as of late Wednesday morning, Bowyer said.

“The homeowner was getting up around that time to put his dog out and also noticed the smoke and then heard the smoke alarm going off,” he told Global News Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

“He tried to put the fire out himself with an extinguisher but was unsuccessful. He was then able to get his family out safely.”

View image in full screen Firefighters responded to the house fire around 4:45 a.m. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The home is near the community’s daycare centre. In a Facebook post, Curve Lake First Nation said due to the proximity to the community daycare, the Ontario Educational Leadership Centre (OELC) was closed Wednesday. Parents were also advised to drive their children directly to school.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.