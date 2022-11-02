Menu

Fire

Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation'
Fire destroys home in Curve Lake First Nation
No injuries were reported following a house fire early Wednesday in Curve Lake First Nation.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Curve Lake First Nation early Wednesday.

Around 4:45 a.m., Selwyn Township firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Benojee Street. They arrived to a fully involved structure fire with flames coming from the rear of the building, according to fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after garage fire at Brunswick Avenue home in Peterborough

Bowyer says the homeowners were alerted by smoke alarms. Three people and a pet dog managed to get out of the home safely.

A pet cat, however, was reported missing as of late Wednesday morning, Bowyer said.

“The homeowner was getting up around that time to put his dog out and also noticed the smoke and then heard the smoke alarm going off,” he told Global News Peterborough.

“He tried to put the fire out himself with an extinguisher but was unsuccessful. He was then able to get his family out safely.”

Trending Now
Firefighters responded to the house fire around 4:45 a.m. View image in full screen
Firefighters responded to the house fire around 4:45 a.m. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The home is near the community’s daycare centre. In a Facebook post, Curve Lake First Nation said due to the proximity to the community daycare, the Ontario Educational Leadership Centre (OELC) was closed Wednesday. Parents were also advised to drive their children directly to school.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Peterborough restaurant sustains $125,000 in fire damage'
Downtown Peterborough restaurant sustains $125,000 in fire damage
