Comments

Entertainment

Chris Evans is 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 10:52 am
Chris Evans
Chris Evans attends Netflix's "The Gray Man" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

Whether you know the actor for his portrayal of Captain America or his cable-knit sweater in Knives Out, Chris Evans is a certified hottie.

Evans, a 41-year-old Boston native, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

Read more: ‘Philadelphia Chicken Man’ eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days after food pledge

In an interview with the outlet, the Marvel actor was coy in accepting the title, but said at least one person, his mother, would be delighted by the news.

“My mom will be so happy,” he said. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

During the magazine photoshoot — in which Evans sported several casual looks, all paired with jeans — the actor claimed his middle-school self would also be thrilled to be declared the Sexiest Man Alive.

Trending Now
“He’d be pumped,” Evans told the outlet. “This would probably be the road to the cool table, which I was not at.”

Click to play video: 'Movie trailer: Avatar – The Way of Water'
Movie trailer: Avatar – The Way of Water

In the present day, Evans is skittish about publicly calling himself “sexy.”

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he claimed. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

Evans said, if anything, the new title is sure to give his friends something to bully him about.

Read more: Rihanna faces backlash for featuring Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty show

The actor has been busy in recent years. Since his first appearance as Captain America, Evans has acted in 11 Marvel movies. He is also well-known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the 2022 film Lightyear, and for his roles in The Gray Man and Snowpiercer. 

Now, Evans said he has his sights set on the future, namely marriage and a family.

“Wife, kids, building a family, that’s absolutely something I want,” he told People. “I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that.”

For now, Evans is a happy dog dad to his Boxer-mix rescue, Dodger.

Evans joins the ranks of several other actors to also receive the Sexiest Man Alive honour.

Last year, Paul Rudd won the title. Other titleholders include George Clooney, Michael B. Jordan, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

