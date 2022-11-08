Chris Evans is 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you know the actor for his portrayal of Captain America or his cable-knit sweater in Knives Out, Chris Evans is a certified hottie.

Evans, a 41-year-old Boston native, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

In an interview with the outlet, the Marvel actor was coy in accepting the title, but said at least one person, his mother, would be delighted by the news.

“My mom will be so happy,” he said. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

During the magazine photoshoot — in which Evans sported several casual looks, all paired with jeans — the actor claimed his middle-school self would also be thrilled to be declared the Sexiest Man Alive.

“He’d be pumped,” Evans told the outlet. “This would probably be the road to the cool table, which I was not at.”

In the present day, Evans is skittish about publicly calling himself “sexy.”

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he claimed. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

Evans said, if anything, the new title is sure to give his friends something to bully him about.

The actor has been busy in recent years. Since his first appearance as Captain America, Evans has acted in 11 Marvel movies. He is also well-known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the 2022 film Lightyear, and for his roles in The Gray Man and Snowpiercer.

Now, Evans said he has his sights set on the future, namely marriage and a family.

“Wife, kids, building a family, that’s absolutely something I want,” he told People. “I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that.”

For now, Evans is a happy dog dad to his Boxer-mix rescue, Dodger.

Evans joins the ranks of several other actors to also receive the Sexiest Man Alive honour.

Last year, Paul Rudd won the title. Other titleholders include George Clooney, Michael B. Jordan, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.