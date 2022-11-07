Winnipeg man dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in North St. Boniface Sunday evening, according to Winnipeg police.
At 7:30 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dumoulin Street for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.
A 50-year-old man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Read more: Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police
Read More
The driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.
Trending Now
Anyone with information regarding the matter or that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.
4 face murder charges after man found dead under cargo truck, Winnipeg police say
Comments