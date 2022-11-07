Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 1:23 pm
A man is dead after being hit by a young driver in North St. Boniface on Sunday evening, according to Winnipeg police.
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in North St. Boniface Sunday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in North St. Boniface Sunday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

At 7:30 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dumoulin Street for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 50-year-old man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police

The driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information regarding the matter or that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

4 face murder charges after man found dead under cargo truck, Winnipeg police say
