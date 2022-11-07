Winnipeg man dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

See more sharing options

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in North St. Boniface Sunday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

At 7:30 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dumoulin Street for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 50-year-old man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information regarding the matter or that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.