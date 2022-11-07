RCMP make arrest after a dozen firearms seized in N.B. community

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they have seized over a dozen firearms in an investigation that followed a drug bust in Haut-Aboujagane.

Police say they executed a search warrant in a firearms investigation just before 1 p.m. last Thursday at a location on Aboujagane Road.

Officers say they seized eight restricted handguns, four rifles, a shotgun, and several boxes of ammunition.

New Brunswick RCMP

A 57-year-old man from the community was arrested and later released on conditions.

RCMP did not name the man, but said he is set to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Last week, RCMP said it carried out what may be the “largest seizure of fentanyl in the province’s history” in the same community, Haute-Aboujagane. Police said in a release five people were arrested, and “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs were seized.

Police did not say whether the recent firearms investigation was connected with the drug bust.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.