Crime

RCMP make arrest after a dozen firearms seized in N.B. community

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:49 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they have seized over a dozen firearms in an investigation that followed a drug bust in Haut-Aboujagane.

Police say they executed a search warrant in a firearms investigation just before 1 p.m. last Thursday at a location on Aboujagane Road.

Read more: RCMP arrest 5 people in what could be ‘largest seizure of fentanyl’ in N.B.

Officers say they seized eight restricted handguns, four rifles, a shotgun, and several boxes of ammunition.

The New Brunswick RCMP has seized several firearms in Haut-Aboujagane.
A 57-year-old man from the community was arrested and later released on conditions.

RCMP did not name the man, but said he is set to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Read more: 1 charged, 2 arrested in downtown Moncton shooting

Last week, RCMP said it carried out what may be the “largest seizure of fentanyl in the province’s history” in the same community, Haute-Aboujagane. Police said in a release five people were arrested, and “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs were seized.

Police did not say whether the recent firearms investigation was connected with the drug bust.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

