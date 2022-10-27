1 charged, 2 arrested in downtown Moncton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been charged, and two others arrested, as part of a shooting investigation that prompted a heavy armed police presence in downtown Moncton on Tuesday.

Codiac RCMP said the incident, which had police shut down a number of roads, did not “meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.”

Police were initially called at around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a gun shot near the intersection of Main and Weldon streets.

RCMP said officers secured the area and were "quickly able to determine that the incident was isolated" and that there was no active threat to the public.

According to RCMP, officers arrived to find that an office building had been struck by a bullet. There were no injuries.

“Police secured the area and were quickly able to determine that the incident was isolated and that there was no active threat to the greater public. Police also identified individuals of interest in their investigation,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Video from the scene shows multiple officers armed with rifles, and both marked and unmarked police vehicles.

There was a heavy police presence in downtown Moncton during the shooting investigatoin.

“At the time, the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message,” said Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in the release.

“The RCMP in New Brunswick is always ready to issue an Alert Ready message should there be a need, or if there is an immediate risk to public safety.”

Later that afternoon, a 51-year-old man from Grand-Barachois and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton were arrested on Dieppe Boulevard, in Dieppe, as part of the investigation.

The next day, a 40-year-old man from Moncton was arrested on Savoie Street in Moncton.

Jason Marc McGraw appeared in court on Oct. 27 to face charges of careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and being unlawfully at large. He has been remanded into custody and will return to court Oct. 31 for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile RCMP said they are still investigating the incident and welcome any tips.