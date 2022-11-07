Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough: police

Police say no charges are expected after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Friday evening.
Peterborough police say that at around 9 p.m., a pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a vehicle on Lansdowne Street East at Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end.
Police the following day, say the victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital and is in stable condition.
“The investigation is continuing, however, no charges are expected,” police stated.
Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
