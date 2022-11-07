Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say no charges are expected after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Friday evening.

Peterborough police say that at around 9 p.m., a pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a vehicle on Lansdowne Street East at Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end.

Police the following day, say the victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital and is in stable condition.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Lansdowne Street at Ashburnham Drive in Peterborough. Injuries are unclear at this time. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/kIpdyuCfsX — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 5, 2022

“The investigation is continuing, however, no charges are expected,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.