Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 8:12 am
Serious injuries for pedestrian struck by car in Peterborough
One person is in a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough Friday night.

Police say no charges are expected after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Friday evening.

Peterborough police say that at around 9 p.m., a pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a vehicle on Lansdowne Street East at Ashburnham Drive in the city’s east end.

Read more: Peterborough woman dies after parking lot collision in late October: police

Police the following day, say the victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital and is in stable condition.

“The investigation is continuing, however, no charges are expected,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

