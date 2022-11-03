Peterborough woman dies after parking lot collision in late October: police

See more sharing options

Peterborough, Ont., police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle in late October has died of her injuries.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

The victim was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

On Thursday, police said the 59-year-old Peterborough woman died in hospital on the weekend.

The identity of the victim was not released.

To date no charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca