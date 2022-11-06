SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Siakam diagnosed with strained adductor muscle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2022 11:22 am

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto’s 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season'
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season

The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn’t return.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He’s averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games.

He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.

The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers