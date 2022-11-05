Vancouver band shares WWI soldier’s songs in Southern Interior tour

The songs of soldiers who fought in the First World War are being brought up from the trenches and to the stage by Vancouver-based folk quartet, The Fugitives.

The album, Trench Songs, was recorded during the pandemic and has since been nominated for a JUNO Award as well as two Canadian Folk Music Awards. The songs have since been put into a theatre show called Ridge, written by band member Brendan McLeod.

“It’s a combination of music and storytelling. It basically tracks the trajectory of Vimy Ridge, which is one of the most famous battles of World War I for Canadians,” said McLeod.

“It takes a look through the eyes of soldiers to see how that war started, what happened at Vimy Ridge and what happened at the end of World War I.”

Read more: Plans in place to ensure Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremonies remain peaceful

Story continues below advertisement

The concert and album are a creative way to pay tribute to our veterans and those who lost their lives as the band puts their own spin on 105-year-old songs.

“We’ve combed through soldiers’ songbooks from World War I and collected a bunch of songs that soldiers would have either written themselves or would sing to each other,” said McLeod.

“It already sounds like it’s from the past, so the goal with putting new melodies arrangements on it was to hear those awesome lyrics with emotional immediacy as if we were hearing them today.”

McLeod hopes the modern way of commemorating our fallen soldiers and veterans will keep their memories alive for years to come.

“World War I veterans, there are none left now. So as we go forward through the further generations, we’re going to have to make up new ways to make it relevant and poignant,” said McLeod.

The Fugitives are on the road, taking Ridge on tour. They will be at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 5, the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Nov. 6, and Arts Revelstoke on Nov. 13. For more tour dates and information about Ridge visit www.fugitives.ca/ridge.