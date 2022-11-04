Gusty winds forecast for B.C.’s South Coast Friday night

See more sharing options

With the latest atmospheric river in the rearview mirror, B.C.’s South Coast was bracing for gusty winds Friday night.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria area, along with special weather statements for the Lower Mainland, eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast.

In the Victoria area, westerly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h were forecast, climbing to 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h in areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait, Environment Canada said.

For the rest of the region, the national weather and climate agency forecast southeasterly winds of between 40 to 60 km/h, shifting to west-northwest winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h later in the evening.

Environment Canada warned that the wind could toss loose objects causing injury, or result in power outages from fallen tree branches.