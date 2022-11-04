Heavy snowfall stymies travel on B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snowfall across B.C.’s Southern Interior caused chaos on area highways and mountain passes late Thursday, though crews had made good progress clearing much of the damage by Friday morning.

Drive BC is reminding travellers that Highway 5A is closed between Princeton and Aspen Grove.

A detour is available via Highway 3 and the next update is expected to be at around 11 a.m.

Also, a crash on Highway 3A between Twin Lakes Road and Kaleden Junction at Highway 97 has closed the road for 10.8 kilometres.

#BCHwy5 Reports of a vehicle incident affecting traffic in both directions south of Clough Rd in #McLure. Crews en route. Please drive with caution in the area. Expect major delays. #BarriereBC #Kamloops — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 4, 2022

Drive BC said there are also reports of a vehicle incident affecting traffic in both directions south of Clough Road in McLure, near Kamloops, though crews are en route. Delays are expected.

Travel will be slow west of Princeton, at Sunday Summit, as a multi-vehicle crash between Garret Road and Saturday Creek has just been cleared.

The crashes came as an atmospheric river storm system moved over southwestern B.C., prompting a snowfall warning for several mountain highways, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

From Thursday night until Friday morning 15 to 25 centimetres of snow were forecast to fall.

“Freezing levels will rise to 2,000 metres this afternoon changing the snow to rain. The precipitation will ease this evening,” Environment Canada said on Friday.

Rapidly accumulating snow, the national weather agency said, will make travel difficult.