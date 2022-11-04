Menu

Traffic

Heavy snowfall stymies travel on B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions'
Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions
It was a long night for drivers at higher elevations in BC- cooler temperatures led to snowfall and slick roads, and several crashes near the Coquihalla Summit caused lengthy delays. As Jayden Wasney reports, drivers may want to prepare for winter driving conditions sooner than later. – Oct 22, 2022

Heavy snowfall across B.C.’s Southern Interior caused chaos on area highways and mountain passes late Thursday, though crews had made good progress clearing much of the damage by Friday morning.

Drive BC is reminding travellers that Highway 5A is closed between Princeton and Aspen Grove.

A detour is available via Highway 3 and the next update is expected to be at around 11 a.m.

Also, a crash on Highway 3A between Twin Lakes Road and Kaleden Junction at Highway 97 has closed the road for 10.8 kilometres.

Drive BC said there are also reports of a vehicle incident affecting traffic in both directions south of Clough Road in McLure, near Kamloops, though crews are en route. Delays are expected.

Travel will be slow west of Princeton, at Sunday Summit, as a multi-vehicle crash between Garret Road and Saturday Creek has just been cleared.

The crashes came as an atmospheric river storm system moved over southwestern B.C., prompting a snowfall warning for several mountain highways, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

From Thursday night until Friday morning 15 to 25 centimetres of snow were forecast to fall.

“Freezing levels will rise to 2,000 metres this afternoon changing the snow to rain. The precipitation will ease this evening,” Environment Canada said on Friday.

Rapidly accumulating snow, the national weather agency said, will make travel difficult.

WeatherHighway 3CoquihallaPrincetonOkanagan ConnectorDrive BCHighway 3ASaturday Creek
