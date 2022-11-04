Peterborough police make arrests for spousal assault, uttering threats

See more sharing options

Police in Peterborough report arrests for assault and uttering threats in two incidents on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., offices responded to a domestic incident at a residence. Officers learned a verbal argument between a man and woman had escalated and turned physical.

A 39-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Threats

Earlier Thursday, officers learned of an incident in which an individual attempted to get a deposit back from a contractor.

The interaction led to the contractor threatening the victim, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 23.