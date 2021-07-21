Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 21 2021 6:15pm
03:04

Love and relationship coach motivated to help survivors of domestic abuse

The pandemic has created many hardships over the past year and a half, but for those experiencing domestic violence, it has been especially traumatic. Navi Bliss, certified love and relationship coach, is a survivor of an abusive relationship and because of her own life experiences, has co-produced a virtual fundraising event with the goal of making it easier for those in the same situation to reach out for help. Susan Hay has the story.

