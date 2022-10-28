Peterborough police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, a 22-year-old male was walking the trails near Lock 22 of the Trent-Severn Waterway when he was “approached and grabbed inappropriately” by an older man.

Police say the victim managed to snap a photo of the suspect before leaving the area and contacting police.

View image in full screen Peterborough police say this man is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Peterborough Police Service

The suspect is described as a man in his 60s with grey hair and a beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and black glasses — either sunglasses or prescription shaded.

Anyone with information is asked to all the police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.