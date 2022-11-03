Waterloo Region close to opening new outdoor shelters for homeless population

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is closing in on new outdoor shelters for homeless people as an expression of interest for someone to oversee the operation has closed, while a second of expression of interest for land for interim housing solutions is set to close on Monday.

The region says staff have been working with municipalities in the area to find suitable locations for the outdoor shelters.

It notes that with an increasing number of people in need of shelter, it is looking to open several sites outside of the downtown cores that can be opened quickly.

“The response to the new model and recognition of the need has been really positive,” community services commissioner Peter Sweeney stated.

“We are facing an unprecedented housing crisis which requires looking at new approaches to support residents, while the community collectively works to increase access to housing.”

The region says its planned outdoor shelters will be safer than the encampments as they will offer running water, washrooms, laundry services, heating and electricity.

“We are working hard to have outdoor shelters in operation in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge over the coming months,” Sweeney said.

“Our expectation is that this model will provide one more option for folks to connect with services as they transition into more permanent housing.”

The outdoor shelters are to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will have support services and security.

The region says it surveyed about 100 homeless people in the area, which showed that many would be willing to move to an interim model.

It says the survey also helped with the plans for what services would be provided.