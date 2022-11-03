Police search for 2 men after robbery at Richmond Hill, Ont. currency store

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said they were called to a currency exchange store after a robbery on Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m.

The store was located in the area of Yonge Street and North Lake Road.

Police alleged that a man entered the store with a backpack full of cash when two male suspects followed him in.

“One suspect was armed with a gun and struck the victim multiple times before stealing the victim’s money,” police said.

The two suspects fled the scene.