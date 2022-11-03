Police search for 2 men after robbery at Richmond Hill, Ont. currency store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police said they were called to a currency exchange store after a robbery on Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m.
The store was located in the area of Yonge Street and North Lake Road.
Police alleged that a man entered the store with a backpack full of cash when two male suspects followed him in.
“One suspect was armed with a gun and struck the victim multiple times before stealing the victim’s money,” police said.
The two suspects fled the scene.
