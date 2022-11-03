Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for 2 men after robbery at Richmond Hill, Ont. currency store

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 2:18 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said they were called to a currency exchange store after a robbery on Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m.

The store was located in the area of Yonge Street and North Lake Road.

Trending Now

Read more: Man charged after woman reportedly sexually assaulted using ride share app: police

Police alleged that a man entered the store with a backpack full of cash when two male suspects followed him in.

“One suspect was armed with a gun and struck the victim multiple times before stealing the victim’s money,” police said.

The two suspects fled the scene.

Advertisement
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork RegionRichmond HillYonge StreetYRPNorth Lake Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers