Man charged after woman reportedly sexually assaulted using ride share app: police

A 24-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Officers said on Oct. 30, a woman ordered transportation from a ride-sharing app.
Police said during the ride, the woman fell asleep.
Read more: 1 dead after fire at seniors residence in Brampton
Read More
Officers said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during the ride.
Trending Now
Police said on Oct. 30, 24-year-old Harpreet Brar from Brampton, was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
Police said investigators believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments