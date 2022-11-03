Menu

Crime

Man charged after woman reportedly sexually assaulted using ride share app: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:49 pm
Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

A 24-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Officers said on Oct. 30, a woman ordered transportation from a ride-sharing app.

Police said during the ride, the woman fell asleep.

Officers said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during the ride.

Police said on Oct. 30, 24-year-old Harpreet Brar from Brampton, was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

