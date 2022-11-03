S&P/TSX composite creeps lower in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets down

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility, telecom and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.05 points at 19,270.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.49 points at 32,006.27. The S&P 500 index was down 29.40 points at 3,730.29, while the Nasdaq composite was down 115.13 points at 10,409.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 73.37 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 30 cents at US$88.67 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$6.15 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$19.60 at US$1,630.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.43 a pound.