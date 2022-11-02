S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. stock markets trade down

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.13 points at 19,516.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.37 points at 32,594.83. The S&P 500 index was down 20.34 points at 3,835.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 101.34 points at 10,789.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.28 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 61 cents at US$88.98 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 42 cents at US$6.13 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.60 at US$1,651.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.46 a pound.