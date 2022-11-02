Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. stock markets trade down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 11:50 am
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.13 points at 19,516.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.37 points at 32,594.83. The S&P 500 index was down 20.34 points at 3,835.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 101.34 points at 10,789.51.

Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up more than 90 points, U.S. markets down

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.28 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 61 cents at US$88.98 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 42 cents at US$6.13 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$1.60 at US$1,651.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.46 a pound.

moneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketsS&Pnorth american stocks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers