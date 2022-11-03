‘Confrontational’ driver strikes construction worker in Perth East, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say one person has been charged after police say a driver struck a construction worker in the Township of Perth East.

On Oct. 17, just after 6:15 p.m. officers investigated a collision on Road 111 in which the driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene.

Investigators said that the driver of the vehicle drove on a closed road, became confrontational, and “sped off,” striking a construction worker and fleeing the scene.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Alexander Stobbart, 29, of Stratford, has been charged with assault with a weapon and failure to stop after an accident.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.