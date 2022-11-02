Menu

Crime

Thunder Bay police chief tells custody deaths inquest that force lacked compassion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 2:01 pm
Thunder Bay police. View image in full screen
Thunder Bay police. Twitter / Thunder Bay Police

The acting chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service is telling an inquest into the custody deaths of two men that the force lacked compassion for people they were interacting with at the time of the deaths.

Dan Taddeo is testifying at the joint coroner’s inquest into the 2014 death of Donald Mamakwa and the 2017 death of Roland McKay.

Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, right, are seen in an undated composite image of two handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Office of the Chief Coroner View image in full screen
Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, right, are seen in an undated composite image of two handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Office of the Chief Coroner. GAC

Both Indigenous men died of medical conditions while in custody at police headquarters after being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Police panel testifies at custody deaths inquest about intoxication resources

Taddeo says he generally agreed with a lawyer for the men’s families that the culture of the police force at the time of the deaths allowed stereotypes to fester.

He says there was a lack of resources in the city to support people with addictions and other challenges that led to “compassion fatigue” among officers, though he says he’s seen improvements since then.

Taddeo also says McKay and Mamakwa should never have been in police cells.

Donald Mamakwa Roland McKay
© 2022 The Canadian Press

