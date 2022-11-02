Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder in Chamberlain Avenue stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 10:32 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder, while the 18-year-old victim in a Halloween night stabbing remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police said the man also faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident, which took place in the 1200 block of Chamberlain Avenue on Monday night.

Read more: 2 women arrested in Winnipeg hotel stabbing, police say

Officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m., where they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was given emergency medical care and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they arrested the 20-year-old man, who they say may be an associate of the victim, at a nearby residence, where the stabbing is believed to have taken place.

