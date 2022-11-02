Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder in Chamberlain Avenue stabbing

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder, while the 18-year-old victim in a Halloween night stabbing remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police said the man also faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident, which took place in the 1200 block of Chamberlain Avenue on Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m., where they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was given emergency medical care and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they arrested the 20-year-old man, who they say may be an associate of the victim, at a nearby residence, where the stabbing is believed to have taken place.

