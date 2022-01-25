Menu

Crime

Teen girl arrested, detained in Winnipeg stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:29 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global NAews

A 15-year-old girl is in police custody in connection with a stabbing incident Jan. 14.

Winnipeg police said the suspect was picked up Monday after an investigation by the major crimes unit.

Police were called to the Henry Avenue and Tecumseh Street area on the night of Jan. 14, where they found a 16-year-old victim. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The investigation determined that she had been assaulted outside of a West Alexander-area home, where both victim and suspect allegedly were before the incident. Police said it’s believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The suspect now faces charges of aggravated assault, assault, and possession of a weapon.

