Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate hotel stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 1:54 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Members of Winnipeg’s major crimes unit are investigating a stabbing incident at a Portage Avenue hotel.

Police said they were called to the hotel, in the 200 block of Portage, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, where they found the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from severe injuries from a stabbing.

The victim, police said, was given emergency medical care on-scene and then taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

