Man in hospital with ‘significant injuries’ after downtown Winnipeg stabbing: police

Police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects after a man was stabbed in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.
Officers couldn’t comment on the man’s condition, but say he was stabbed twice in the upper body and suffered “significant injuries”.
Police received a call just after 4 p.m. of two men assaulting another man near Martha Street and Pacific Avenue. The victim was stabbed and eventually fled, then jumped on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Pacific Avenue.
Tape could be seen surrounding the bus Tuesday evening with an officer taking photos inside.
Police say they have obtained surveillance video and have a pretty clear idea as to who the suspects are.
