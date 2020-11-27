Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police kept busy with three Winnipeg stabbings in one day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 12:33 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police were busy Thursday with a series of unrelated stabbing incidents.

The first call, at 2:21 p.m., sent officers to the 400 block of Sherbrook Street, where they found an injured 27-year-old man on the street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Just over four hours later, another 27-year-old stabbing victim was found by police at an apartment building in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

She was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Read more: Winnipeg police bust cyclist accused in stabbing incident

Story continues below advertisement

At 11:10 p.m. the same night, police were called to a hotel on Main Street with another report of a stabbing.

They found a 48-year-old victim who was taken to hospital, and arrested a suspect who has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Cindy Jean Anderson, 46, was detained in custody.

Police said the suspect and victim in this last incident knew each other, and it appears that an argument escalated into the stabbing.

Click to play video 'Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg' Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg
Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg – Jun 15, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg NewsStabbingsWinnipeg stabbingcrime in winnipegAssault with Weapon
Flyers
More weekly flyers