Police kept busy with three Winnipeg stabbings in one day

Winnipeg police were busy Thursday with a series of unrelated stabbing incidents.

The first call, at 2:21 p.m., sent officers to the 400 block of Sherbrook Street, where they found an injured 27-year-old man on the street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Just over four hours later, another 27-year-old stabbing victim was found by police at an apartment building in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

She was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

At 11:10 p.m. the same night, police were called to a hotel on Main Street with another report of a stabbing.

They found a 48-year-old victim who was taken to hospital, and arrested a suspect who has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Cindy Jean Anderson, 46, was detained in custody.

Police said the suspect and victim in this last incident knew each other, and it appears that an argument escalated into the stabbing.

