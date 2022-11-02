South Simcoe Police charge Innisfil man in luring and sexual assault case involving minor

See more sharing options

A 20-year-old man from Innisfil is facing multiple charges concerning a luring and sexual assault investigation.

South Simcoe Police say an investigation showed that the suspect had used social media to contact and befriend the victim under 18.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Curtis Gamble, 20, from Innisfil, faces at least nine charges, including sexual assault, sexual inference, and luring a person under the age of 18 by means of telecommunication.

He also faces charges of possessing child pornography, forcible confinement, and making harassing phone calls.

Police say anyone with more information can contact Det. Const. Shawn Strilec by calling 705-436-2141, by emailing shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca, or by contacting Crime Stoppers.